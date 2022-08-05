Serbia, Kosovo leaders set for EU-backed talks on Aug. 18

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to meet in Brussels on Aug. 18 to discuss ways to end the stalemate in EU-brokered talks aimed at improving their relations. Friday’s announcement comes as ethnic tensions simmer over vehicle license plates and identity card rules. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell hopes to hold talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the same room, rather than shuttling between them as has been the case in the past. The Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue is aimed at normalizing relations between the former foes. It’s been at a virtual standstill for years, but Borrell spokesman Peter Stano says this meeting is “a very important step.”

