Portugal cardinal meets pope as sex abuse allegations swirl

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Catholic Church in Portugal says the archbishop of Lisbon has met with Pope Francis in a private audience at the Vatican to discuss “events in recent weeks that have marked the life of the Church in Portugal.” The two-sentence communique gave no further details, and the Vatican does not comment on the pope’s private audiences with individual churchmen. But suspicion about what they discussed Friday immediately fell on recent scandals involving cases of alleged child sex abuse by priests and alleged cover-ups by senior members of the Portuguese church. The sex abuse allegations have swirled recently, bringing a turbulent spell for Portuguese church authorities.

