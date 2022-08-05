North Korea calls Pelosi ‘destroyer of international peace’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week. On Saturday, Jo Yong Sam, director general at the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s press and information affairs department, said Pelosi’s behavior in South Korea clearly showed the Biden administration’s hostile policy toward North Korea. A statement carried by state media quoted Jo saying Pelosi came “under a volley of due criticism from China for destroying regional peace and stability by visiting Taiwan” and that she stirred up an “atmosphere of confrontation.”

