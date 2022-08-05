Nicaragua police investigating bishop critical of government

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s police say they have begun an investigation against a Roman Catholic bishop who has been an outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega’s government. They accused Bishop Rolando Álvarez, leader of the Matagalpa diocese, of allegedly “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” The police statement Friday said the investigation would include a number of people and warned that they would not be allowed to leave their homes while the investigation was carried out. Police blocked his attempt to go to the cathedral Friday so he instead celebrated Mass from home.

