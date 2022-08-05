Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois. WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County. The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.

