Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died. Two other people remained hospitalized Friday with life-threatening injuries. The lightning strike happened Thursday night in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex. Police identify those who died as 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller, of Janesville, Wisconsin. The two people still hospitalized are a man and a woman whose identities haven’t been released. Authorities haven’t revealed how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike. Secret Service and Park Police officers saw the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid.

