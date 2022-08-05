Iran demands release of its citizen held in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is seeking the release of a citizen held by Saudi Arabia since the hajj pilgrimage that concluded a month ago. Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement demanding the Iranian national’s release, saying the call was made to Iraq’s foreign minister during a phone conversation. Iraq has served as mediator and facilitator of talks between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. The report did not identify the Iranian held in Saudi Arabia. Despite several rounds of lower-level direct talks, tensions remain high between the two regional powerhouses. There was no immediate acknowledegment of the detention by Saudi Arabia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.