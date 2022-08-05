Indonesia arrests 3 foreigners for drug distribution in Bali

Authorities in Indonesia arrested three foreigners for distributing cocaine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali at the end of July. Officers from the National Narcotics Agency seized almost 2 pounds of cocaine from the three suspects, who are identified as British, Brazilian and Mexican. Officials seized other drugs including MDMA and cannabis. The drug network the three men are allegedly involved in is known to target foreigners in some popular tourist areas in southern Bali. An official said the suspects would be punished according to Indonesia’s Narcotics Law, with five years’ imprisonment at minimum and a death sentence at maximum. Most of the more than 150 people on Indonesia’s death row were convicted of drug crimes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.