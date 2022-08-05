Indiana man gets life in killing of girlfriend, 3 kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge ordered that he serve four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slayings of a woman and her three young children. On Friday, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull imposed the sentence on 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron. Barron did not attend the sentencing hearing. In May, a jury found Hancz-Barron guilty of four counts of first-degree murder after prosecutors presented evidence that he stabbed the children to death and stabbed their mother and also strangled her.

