Hong Kong’s last sawmill faces closure amid development plan

HONG KONG (AP) — Chi Kee Sawmill & Timber is Hong Kong’s last operating sawmill. It has been processing wood in the city for 75 years. Soon the family-run factory might be forced to shut down as part of a development project. Today, woodworking factories like Chi Kee are considered a sunset industry after many moved from Hong Kong across the border into the Chinese mainland, where manufacturing costs are cheaper. Its days are numbered after it received notice earlier this year that it had to vacate the premises it has occupied for nearly four decades. Hong Kong residents have been visiting to buy wood and save a small piece of Hong Kong’s heritage.

