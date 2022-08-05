Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — A firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead after a house fire in northeastern Pennsylvania. Police say a criminal investigation is underway after the fire early Friday. Nescopeck volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper that the 10 victims the family expected to eventually be found include his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives. Baker says the address initially given for the call was a neighboring home. He says he realized it was his family’s residence as the fire truck approached.

