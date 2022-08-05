El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line.

"Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of Jeannine's Restaurant and Bakery.

It's a day where thousands gathered for the fiesta parade including those who knew nothing about it.

"We’re both teachers and we’re just trying to enjoy our last days of summer vacation ... so we came to Santa Barbara for the day and we’re completely blown away," said visitor Daria Hughes of Bakersfield.

Some said they wouldn't miss it for the world.

"California early days ... past ... present ... but always looking for the future ... Santa Barbara is always doing something exciting ... it’s getting hard to get up here from Ventura though because of the freeways ... but we love it," said visitor Elaine Prewett of Ventura.

Harley projects it will be a full house all day and into the weekend.

"We want the locals to come ... it’s really lovely ... it’s the time to participate in a Santa Barbara tradition and we hope to see you down here," said Harley.

The Santa Barbara Fish House is also getting crowded with visitors.

"It’s great for business ... people are out wandering around and it feels like fiesta again so it’s great. We're a packed house since 11:30 a.m. We’re killing it," said manager Chris Nelson of the Santa Barbara Fish House.