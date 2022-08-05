Efforts continue to reach 10 miners northern Mexico

SABINAS, Mexico (AP) — Round-the-clock pumping slightly lowered the level of water inside the flooded shafts of a coal mine where 10 miners were trapped in northern Mexico, but two days after a collapse it remained too high for anyone to attempt a rescue. National Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velázquez said Friday it was “indispensable” to reduce the amount of water in the 200-foot deep mine shafts before divers or any other specialized personnel could enter. Workers were simultaneously trying to block new water from entering the shafts. The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila, about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas collapsed while 15 miners were inside working Wednesday afternoon. Five managed to escape with injuries.

By ELIZABETH MONROY and FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.