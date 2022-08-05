Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has won the Democratic nomination for governor. Jason Martin defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if they had won. Lee was unopposed Thursday as he looks to secure a second term in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006. He trounced his Democratic opponent in 2018.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

