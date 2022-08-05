Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected. The White House announced Friday the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery center. At least 37 people died in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia. The president has been insolation awaiting a negative coronavirus test since July 30.

