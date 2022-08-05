Berlin forest fire contained but ammo depot still a problem

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany say fire accompanied by explosions at a police ammunition depot in a Berlin forest is contained. The head of the German capital’s fire department said large parts of the fire were extinguished on Friday but that experts were evaluating whether the ammunition stored at the facility needs to be stabilized and cooled down. The fire broke out early Thursday in the Grunewald forest, located on the western edge of the German capital. The area burning is far from the nearest homes, and no one had to be evacuated, although a nearby highway and railway line remained closed.

