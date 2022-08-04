Skip to Content
UN experts: Rwandan forces operate with M23 rebels in Congo

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say they have “solid evidence” that members of Rwanda’s armed forces are conducting operations in volatile eastern Congo in support of the M23 rebel group, which is waging a major offensive in the mineral-rich region that has caused deaths and massive displacement of civilians. In a report obtained by AP on Thursday, the experts accused Rwanda’s forces of violating a U.N. arms embargo against Congo by their “direct intervention” into the country, either to support the M23 group or to conduct military operations against another armed rebel group, the FDLR. Rwanda has long denied supporting the M23.

The Associated Press

