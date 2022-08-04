Taliban claim they unaware of al-Qaida leader in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they are investigating what they described as “claims” that al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital. The group said in a statement on Thursday that it “has no knowledge of the arrival and residence ” of al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. It marked the first time the Taliban linked Sunday’s drone strike that killed al-Zawahri with the al-Qaida chief. He was killed on the balcony of a Kabul safe house that U.S. officials said was linked to a Taliban leader. Thursday’s statement also contained assurances to the West, saying that “there is no danger from the territory of Afghanistan to any country including America.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.