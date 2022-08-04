SUV drives into New Mexico parade, injuring multiple people

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Police say a person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico, injuring multiple people including two police officers. The Albuquerque Journal reported that State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn’t elaborate on the extent of the injuries, New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident. The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, which was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.