Senegal’s ruling coalition loses absolute majority

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s ruling coalition party has lost an absolute majority in the national assembly, according to official provisional results released by the electoral commission. President Macky Sall’s Benno Bokk Yaakar party, won 82 of the 165 deputy positions to be filled, a major blow to the leader who many feared would seek a third term in 2024 presidential elections if his party held the absolute majority. They held 125 seats before Sunday’s legislative election. Aly Ba, the president of the Court of Appeals of Dakar and President of the National Vote Counting Commission read the results Thursday. Parties can appeal to the Constitutional Council which will release final results by the end of next week.

