SE Asian nations criticize Myanmar, but weaker than expected
By DAVID RISING and JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ministers have issued a joint statement after a series of meetings in the Cambodian capital, criticizing fellow member Myanmar for its lack of progress in ending violence there, but with weaker language than several countries had hoped for. Ahead of the meetings, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah accused Myanmar of “making a mockery” of a plan for peace proposed by the group. But in their final statement, the foreign ministers only ”expressed our concerns over the prolonged political crisis in the country” and said they were “deeply disappointed by the limited progress” in the implementation of the plan.