Schumer plans first vote on Democrats’ economic bill for Saturday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday announced that the Senate will reconvene on Saturday and plan to take the first procedural vote to proceed to the Democrats’ climate and health care bill. A simple majority is required for the motion to proceed.

“For the information of senators, the Senate will next convene on Saturday at noon,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. “We expect to vote on the motion to proceed to the reconciliation legislation on Saturday afternoon.”

After that vote, there would be up to 20 hours of debate. Following the debate time, there would be a process colloquially referred to on Capitol Hill as “vote-a-rama,” which is the marathon series of amendment votes with no time limit.

Democrats are trying to wrap up negotiations and pass their economic passage before leaving town for a month-long August recess. The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate parliamentarian in order to advance under the rules surrounding reconciliation, which would allow the legislation to be passed by a simple majority.

It’s unclear when the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, will announce her decision on the package. A Democratic aide told CNN that the Senate Finance Committee’s energy provisions — most notably the clean energy credits — are scheduled to go in front of the Senate parliamentarian on Friday.

Schumer announced a deal with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin last week that contains a number of key goals for the party on health care costs, taxes and combating the climate crisis. While many details have not been disclosed, the measure would invest $369 billion into energy and climate change programs, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, according to a one-page fact sheet. For the first time, Medicare would be empowered to negotiate the prices of certain medications, and it would cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for those enrolled in Medicare drug plans. It would also extend expiring enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act coverage for three years.

All 50 senators who caucus with the Democrats will need to support the vote in order to advance. One key holdout has been Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. CNN reported earlier Thursday that Sinema is seeking to add $5 billion to help the Southwest cope with its multi-year drought to the package as she mulls whether to support the deal.

