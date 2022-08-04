Road closures ahead for El Desfile Histórico, heavy delays expected

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the 98th La Fiesta having kicked off on Wednesday night, residents should expect various road closures and traffic delays resulting from the week's festivities, including El Desfile Histórico on Friday.

El Desfile Histórico, or 'the Historic Parade,' will march down Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta on Friday at noon, but the associated road closures begin as early as 6 a.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo Street and State Street will be closed and restricted to local traffic only beginning at 6 a.m., and will be closed to all vehicles at 11 a.m.

Castillo Street between Cabrillo Boulevard and West Montecito Street, the 300 block of West Mason Street, and Shoreline Drive between Castillo Street and Loma Alta Drive will be closed beginning at 6 a.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo Street and Corona Del Mar will be closed at 11 a.m., but buses, taxies, and local deliveries needing access to the area will be allowed until 11:30 a.m. South Milpas Street between Calle Puerto Vallarta and Cabrillo Boulevard (adjacent to the baseball field) will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. as well.

Other adjoining roadways connected to the roads above will also be closed at the time.

The roads will re-open around 4 p.m. following the parade.

Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed temporarily again on Saturday for the El Desfile De Los Niños, or Children's Parade, that begins at 10 a.m. The street will be closed between Garden Street and South Milpas Street at 8 a.m., and will re-open around noon once the parade is over.

City of Santa Barbara

There will be no parking areas implemented on Friday and Saturday as well. No parking will be allowed along Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo Street and Corona Del Mar and Castillo Street between West Montecito Street and Cabrillo Boulevard on Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard between Garden Street and South Milpas Street will be closed to parking from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.