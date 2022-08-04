Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state says a statewide recount has confirmed that an indicted county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost her primary election last month. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters picked up 13 more votes in the recount of the votes cast election to determine who the state’s next Republican candidate for secretary of state. Peters ended up with about 29% of the votes cast. Griswold says the Republican winner Pam Anderson received got another 13 votes during the recount and finished with 43%. Peters filed a lawsuit alleging the recount didn’t follow state law.

