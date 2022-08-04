Part of Beirut’s giant silos collapses, 2 years after blast
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A large section of Beirut’s giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, has collapsed as hundreds marched in the Lebanese capital to mark the second anniversary of the blast that killed scores. The northern block of the silos consisting of four towers — roughly a quarter of the entire structure — has been slowly tilting for days and collapsed on Thursday, causing a huge cloud of dust that covered the silos. There were no injuries; the area had been evacuated after an initial section of the silos collapsed over the weekend. The giant structure had shielded Beirut’s western neighborhoods in the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion that killed nearly 220 people.