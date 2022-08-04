Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City.” The nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago was written by Erik Larson. The Hulu streaming service says that Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect who helped design the fair. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast. Various Hollywood players circled the 2003 book, with Leonardo DiCaprio acquiring the rights in 2010. DiCaprio, who planned to star as the killer in a movie, is a producer for the Hulu series. A release date wasn’t announced.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.