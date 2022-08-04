Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 9:18 am

Hungary’s autocratic PM Orban addressing US conservatives

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is in the U.S. to speak to one of the nation’s largest gatherings of conservative activists. The autocratic leader has a headline spot Tuesday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. His visit to Texas comes barely a week after new outrage flared back home over a speech in which Orban railed against Europe becoming a “mixed-race” society. One of his closest associates compared those comments to Nazi rhetoric and resigned in protest. Orban has consolidated power in Hungary in a way that has led some observers to label him as the face of a new wave of authoritarianism.

