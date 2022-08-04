How much is Zuckerberg worth? Card collector could find out

NEW YORK (AP) — When camp counselor Allie Tarantino was flipping through a magazine years ago, he came upon a familiar name: Mark Zuckerberg. He rifled through boxes of memorabilia in his basement, running his fingers over old photos, newspapers and bus maps before finding a signed baseball card of a very young Zuckerberg grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat. Zuckerberg, then age 8 or 9, had offered the card he’d printed as a parting gift at the end of camp. Three decades later, Tarantino is putting the card up for auction. The card will also be auctioned off in a digital format as a so-called NFT.

