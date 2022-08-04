French PM announces the creation of new LGBTQ ambassador job

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced the creation of a new position of ambassador for LGBTQ rights, in efforts to fight discrimination across the world. Borne spoke while visiting an LGBTQ center in Orleans, central France, Thursday on the 40th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in the country. Borne said an ambassador will be named by the end of the year and will be in charge of pushing for the universal decriminalization of homosexuality and trans identity. She also announced the creation of a 3-million-euro ($3.05 million) fund to add ten new LGBT+ centers to the 35 already existing in France.

