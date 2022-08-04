Fire triggered by explosions spreads in Berlin city forest

BERLIN (AP) — A large fire has broke out in one of Berlin’s biggest forests, triggered by several explosions that took place at an ammunition dump inside the forest. More than 100 firefighters are battling the blaze in the German capital’s Grunewald forest in the west of the city on Thursday morning, and officials have asked for backup. German news agency dpa reported that the fire was spreading quickly and massive explosions could be heard from the site where old ammunition from World War II, fireworks and explosive ordnance are stored. Due to flying debris and the threat of further explosions, the firefighters had to keep a kilometer (more than half a mile) away from the flames.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.