Ex-Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas-area mayor and a developer were sentenced Thursday to six years each in federal prison for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie. From May 2013 to April 2015, developer Mark Jordan plied then-Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka with money, home renovations, luxury hotel stays, airfares and even a job at one of his companies while she helped him with zoning requests for his apartment projects, according to prosecutors. Eventually, the pair married, after Maczka had an affair with Jordan and divorced her husband. She is now known as Laura Jordan. The Jordans had each faced up to 26 years in prison.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.