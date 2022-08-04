Canadian police fatally shoot man suspected of killing 3 men

MONTREAL (AP) — A man suspected of killing three people in the greater Montreal area was shot and killed by police. Quebec’s independent police watchdog said Thursday that the Montreal police tactical unit was at a motel at about 7 a.m. for a search linked to the investigation into three homicides in Montreal and Laval in the past two days. The watchdog said officers were confronted by a suspect with a firearm. Shots were fired and the man was struck by at least one bullet and pronounced dead at the scene.

