Skip to Content
cnn-national
By
Published 10:51 pm

At least 4 people killed including a toddler after a fiery collision in Los Angeles that left 8 others hospitalized

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A fiery car crash in a busy Los Angeles intersection left four people dead, including one who was pregnant and a toddler, officials said.

Eight others were hospitalized after the terrifying high-impact collision on Thursday in the neighborhood of Windsor Hills, between Culver City and Inglewood, according to police.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a speeding car hurtle through a red light, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames before coming to rest near a gas station.

The fire burned so hot it melted a traffic light.

Between five and eight vehicles were involved, with two of them catching fire, California Highway Patrol Officer Alicia Kolter told CNN.

Kolter said two of the injured are adults, the rest are minors, and she was unable to provide details on their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is too early to estimate how fast the car was traveling when it struck the others, Kolter said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-national
cnn
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content