Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria. Tech. Sgt. David D. Dezwaan Jr. is facing several criminal charges including dereliction of duty, destroying military property, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the blast that injured four service members. He has been held in confinement by the Air Force since June. The military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But the Pentagon later said it was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals on the base. A hearing is set for August at a Utah base.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

