today at 8:21 pm
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show
gets underway as part of La Fiesta this week.

Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows.

The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday.

Dozens of young ranchers have already participated in several Junior competitions.

Some of them participating are as young as 4 years old.

The PRCA Rodeo performances are on Friday & Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.

The PRCA Rodeo performance is on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

See schedule of events for dates and times.

