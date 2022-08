WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike near the White House. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department says the victims, two men and two women, were injured Thursday in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex. They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

