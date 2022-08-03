Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. But it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted. That leaves it unclear whether the two will clash in person before the November general election. Walker’s campaign says the candidate had accepted Nexstar Media Group’s invitation to debate Warnock in Savannah on Oct. 13. Walker has been proclaiming his readiness to debate Warnock for months. But his campaign has expressed doubts over whether formats and moderators would be fair to Walker. Warnock in June accepted invitations for a separate Savannah debate, plus events in Atlanta and Macon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.