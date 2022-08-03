Videos in English depict last 6 months of Anne Frank’s life

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Anne Frank House museum is releasing an English-language version of three videos in which an actress playing the young Jewish diarist describes the last six months of her life. “Anne Frank – After the Arrest” previously was available only in Dutch. The videos pick up where Anne’s diary ended, depicting what happened to her and her family after they were discovered hiding in the secret annex of an Amsterdam house. The English videos are being released on Thursday. That’s 78 years to the day since Anne, her parents, her sister and four other Jews who hid with them were arrested. The Frank family was deported to concentration camps. Only Anne’s father, Otto Frank, survived.

