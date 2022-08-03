US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is proposing tougher rules for when airlines must give passengers refunds for changing their travel plans. The Transportation Department issued a proposal Wednesday that would require refunds if the airline changes a passenger’s arrival or departure by several hours, or adds another stop on their itinerary. The proposal comes after the department was flooded with complaints by passengers whose flights were canceled or changed — or who were afraid to fly during the early months of the pandemic. The proposal faces a public-comment period and likely opposition by airlines.

