Ukraine President Zelenskyy says China must not help Russia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland. Zelenskyy was addressing 21 Australian universities Wednesday in an online discussion hosted by the Australian National University in Canberra. Questioned by a student about China’s stance, Zelenskyy said he would prefer Beijing join countries including the United States and Australia that have condemned Russia’s invasion that began in February. China has refused to criticize Russia’s war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow. China also condemns U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and has accused the West of provoking Moscow.

