Suit: Police chasing white suspect wrongly arrest Black man

BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights lawsuit accuses a suburban Boston police officer of pinning a Black man to the ground and placing a knee on the man’s neck while pursuing a white suspect. The lawsuit filed Wednesday against the town of Arlington and three police officers says police violated Donovan Johnson’s constitutional rights when they stopped him, searched him, handcuffed him and placed him in the back of a cruiser before releasing him with no charges. Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said in an email that they couldn’t comment as neither police nor the town had yet been served the lawsuit.

