Sri Lanka leader proposes 25-year plan for crisis-hit nation

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new president says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his speech to Parliament said Sri Lanka needs long-term solutions and a strong foundation to stop a recurrence of economic crises. Public protests have blamed Wickremesinghe’s ousted predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapakasa, and his family for years of mismanagement that have bankrupt the nation and led to shortages of essential imports. Many still accuse Wickremesinghe of trying to protect the former leader. Wickremesinghe says his government commenced the finalization of a debt restructuring plan.

