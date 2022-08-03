Parents of boy in life-support battle go to European court

LONDON (AP) — The family of a comatose British boy at the center of a life-support battle says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home on April 7. Doctors believe he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. His parents have fought unsuccessfully to get British courts to block the Royal London Hospital turning off the boy’s ventilator. Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, said Wednesday that the family is now awaiting a response from the European court. The hospital says Archie’s treatment will continue until the legal issues are resolved.

