Officers who stopped Dayton shooter speak before anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The six officers who shot and killed an active shooter in Dayton 32 seconds after the man’s assault began have offered brief comments about that night for the first time. The officers’ remarks are coming on the eve of the third anniversary of the massacre that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen. The six were on duty the night the shooter opened fire in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district. They said Wednesday that training kicked in as they tried to stop the threat quickly. Jeremy Campbell says he and his fellow officers would trade any medal they received to get the nine victims back.

