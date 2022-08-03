Journalist, 3 others killed in Mexico; 13th this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was among four people killed inside a beer shop in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year. San Luis de la Paz Mayor Luis Sánchez confirmed the Tuesday night killings of Ernesto Méndez and three others Wednesday. He says that armed attackers stormed a beer shop owned by Méndez in San Luis de la Paz. Méndez was the director of the local outlet Tu Voz, or Your Voice. It was not immediately clear whether Méndez was enrolled in the federal government’s protection program for journalists and human rights defenders under threat.

