Iran, US, EU to send envoys to Vienna for nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran, the United States and the European Union say they will send representatives to Vienna amid what appears to be a last-ditch effort at reviving talks over Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. It wasn’t immediately clear if other parties to the landmark accord would attend the surprise summit, nor if there had any progress after a monthslong stalemate and fruitless round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Doha. The European Union official who chairs the talks, Enrique Mora, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that the negotiations would focus on the most recent draft on restoring the agreement, while Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said he was heading to the Austrian capital “to advance the negotiations.”

