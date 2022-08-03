How to save on school supplies by tapping your community

Back-to-school shopping is extra expensive this year, due to inflation. But coordinating with people in your community can help you save money. For example, plan a bulk order of supplies that you and other school parents can split for a lower cost per unit. Or check if a local organization, such as a library, place of worship or community center, is planning a supply drive. (If not, make the case for one.) Shopping at local secondhand markets, such as Buy Nothing groups, Nextdoor and garage sales, can help you save money on reusable items like backpacks. And to combat high gas prices, consider organizing a carpool among nearby families.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.