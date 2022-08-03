Hot, dry summer: Dutch government declares water shortage

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has declared a national water shortage caused by the hot, dry summer that is parching much of Europe, and has formed a national team to draw up measures to manage supplies. The government said Wednesday that further measures are not yet necessary, but could be in the future. Very little rain has fallen in the Netherlands over the summer and dry conditions further north and east in Europe mean less water is streaming into the country in rivers. Water authorities in parts of the country already have put restrictions on farmers spraying crops with water and the drought conditions also are hindering freight-carrying barges that ply the country’s rivers. The government says that drinking water supplies are not threatened.

