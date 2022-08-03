Skip to Content
Germany’s Scholz says nuclear extension ‘could make sense’

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that extending the life of Germany’s three remaining nuclear reactors beyond the end of this year “could make sense.” But he didn’t commit to the idea on Wednesday as the government awaits the results of a new “stress test” on the country’s electricity supply. Opposition leaders and the smallest party in Scholz’s coalition government have increasingly advocated a rethink of the long-standing decision to switch off Germany’s last reactors in December. They cite worries about the impact of a much-reduced supply of Russian gas. But the idea of an extension is awkward for Scholz’s Social Democrats and for the third party in the government, the environmentalist Greens.

