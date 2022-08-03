Friends of Japanese journalist demand his release in Myanmar

TOKYO (AP) — Friends of Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist detained in military-ruled Myanmar while covering a protest, are calling for his immediate release and an online petition has collected more than 41,000 signatures. The documentary filmmaker was arrested Saturday in Yangon by plainclothes security forces while taking photos of about a dozen protesters. The Japanese government, which has condemned human rights violations in Myanmar, says it’s working for his release. A report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted a spokesman for the military government as confirming Kubota was in custody and under investigation, while saying his release remains uncertain. Myanmar’s army seized power last year and has cracked down on dissent, killing and arresting thousands of people.

